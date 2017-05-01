Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.162 Million Stake in SCANA Co. (SCG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in SCANA Co. (NYSE:SCG) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SCANA were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in SCANA by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,360,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,945,000 after buying an additional 488,079 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in SCANA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,484,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,444,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in SCANA by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 984,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,159,000 after buying an additional 158,038 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in SCANA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,711,000 after buying an additional 21,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC purchased a new position in SCANA during the fourth quarter worth about $61,431,000. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCANA Co. (NYSE:SCG) opened at 66.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.64 and a 200-day moving average of $69.69. SCANA Co. has a one year low of $64.20 and a one year high of $76.41.

SCANA (NYSE:SCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.18. SCANA had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business earned $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SCANA Co. will post $4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. SCANA’s payout ratio is 57.79%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/hartford-investment-management-co-has-2-162-million-stake-in-scana-co-scg.html.

SCG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of SCANA in a report on Sunday, February 19th. Macquarie downgraded shares of SCANA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCANA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of SCANA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. SCANA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.17.

SCANA Company Profile

SCANA Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity in South Carolina. The Company operates through segments, including Electric Operations, Gas Distribution, Gas Marketing and All Other. The Company is engaged in the purchase, transmission and sale of natural gas in North Carolina and South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for SCANA Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCANA Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.