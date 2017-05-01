Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) Position Lowered by CrestPoint Capital Management LLC

CrestPoint Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. CrestPoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 30.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 307,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,781,000 after buying an additional 72,432 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 123,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,943,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 57.0% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 64,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) opened at 48.36 on Monday. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $38.92 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post $4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $53.00 target price on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.55.

In related news, Director Teresa Wynn Roseborough bought 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.72 per share, with a total value of $49,968.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,138.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

