Harris Co. (HRS) to Issue $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the communications equipment provider on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

Harris has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Harris has a payout ratio of 38.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Harris to earn $6.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) opened at 111.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.83 and a 200 day moving average of $104.39. Harris has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $113.58. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Harris had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 22.73%. Harris’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Harris will post $5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

HRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $120.00 price target on shares of Harris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays PLC downgraded shares of Harris from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.14.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 20,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $2,260,026.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,494,619.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dana A. Mehnert sold 99,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.64, for a total transaction of $10,401,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 116,490 shares in the company, valued at $12,189,513.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,050 shares of company stock worth $14,882,228. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

