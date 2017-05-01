Harmonic Inc (HLIT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.04) – $0.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $95-103 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.80 million.Harmonic also updated its FY17 guidance to $0.02-0.16 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Drexel Hamilton cut shares of Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.63.

Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) remained flat at $5.80 on Monday. 629,553 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s market cap is $462.68 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.33. Harmonic Inc has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $6.18.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 18.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The company earned $113.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Harmonic’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Harold L. Covert sold 136,709 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $781,975.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bart Spriester sold 15,522 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $90,803.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,269.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,359. 4.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Harmonic Inc (Harmonic) designs, manufactures and sells video infrastructure products, and system solutions. The Company has two segments: Video and Cable Edge. Harmonic provides technical support and professional services to its customers around the world. The Video segment sells video processing and production, and playout solutions and services to broadcast and media companies, streaming media companies, cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications (telco), and pay television (TV) service providers.

