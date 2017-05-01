Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG) Upgraded at Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 12th.

HOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Longbow Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.12.

Shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) opened at 56.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.86 and its 200-day moving average is $58.34. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $41.63 and a 52 week high of $63.40. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. The business earned $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post $3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 3,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $172,451.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald A. James sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,148.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,960 shares of company stock worth $5,912,378. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 112.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 219,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,302,000 after buying an additional 116,256 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,352,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,814,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 14.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth approximately $828,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 0.6% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is the parent company for the groups of companies doing business as Harley-Davidson Motor Company (HDMC) and Harley-Davidson Financial Services (HDFS). The Company operates in two segments: the Motorcycles & Related Products (Motorcycles) and the Financial Services. The Motorcycles segment consists of HDMC, which designs, manufactures and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise and related services.

