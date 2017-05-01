Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG) Upgraded at DA Davidson

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) was upgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 12th.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HOG. Royal Bank of Canada set a $58.00 price objective on Harley-Davidson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays PLC restated an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.12.

Shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) opened at 56.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.88. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $41.63 and a 52 week high of $63.40.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm earned $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post $3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/harley-davidson-inc-hog-raised-to-market-perform-at-da-davidson-updated.html.

In related news, Director Donald A. James sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,148.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joanne M. Bischmann sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $51,927.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,912,378. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth $517,798,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth $115,866,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 489.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,338,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,408,000 after buying an additional 1,111,788 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 233.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,578,000 after buying an additional 402,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 2,508.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,373,000 after buying an additional 368,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is the parent company for the groups of companies doing business as Harley-Davidson Motor Company (HDMC) and Harley-Davidson Financial Services (HDFS). The Company operates in two segments: the Motorcycles & Related Products (Motorcycles) and the Financial Services. The Motorcycles segment consists of HDMC, which designs, manufactures and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise and related services.

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.