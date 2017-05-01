Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Hold Rating for Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG)

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Friday, April 14th. They currently have a $63.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $58.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.90% from the company’s current price.

HOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price (down from $61.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.12.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) traded down 2.10% on Friday, reaching $56.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,655,243 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.86 and its 200-day moving average is $58.34. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $41.63 and a one year high of $63.40.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post $3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 3,049 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $172,451.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joanne M. Bischmann sold 911 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $51,927.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,960 shares of company stock worth $5,912,378. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $517,798,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $115,866,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 233.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,578,000 after buying an additional 402,811 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2,508.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,373,000 after buying an additional 368,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 53.8% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 897,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,195,000 after buying an additional 313,981 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is the parent company for the groups of companies doing business as Harley-Davidson Motor Company (HDMC) and Harley-Davidson Financial Services (HDFS). The Company operates in two segments: the Motorcycles & Related Products (Motorcycles) and the Financial Services. The Motorcycles segment consists of HDMC, which designs, manufactures and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise and related services.

