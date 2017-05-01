Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 3,852 Shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its position in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of THG. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 126.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 89,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,755,000 after buying an additional 50,096 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 48,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 9,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 158.0% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 284,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,435,000 after buying an additional 174,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 99.9% in the third quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 36,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 18,238 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) opened at 88.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.97 and a 200 day moving average of $86.63. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 1-year low of $74.06 and a 1-year high of $92.78.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $1.96. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post $6.92 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 3,852 Shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/hanover-insurance-group-inc-thg-stake-reduced-by-regentatlantic-capital-llc-updated.html.

THG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.20.

In related news, VP Warren E. Barnes sold 3,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $291,404.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,003.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard W. Lavey sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $2,364,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,509.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing property and casualty insurance products and services. The Company has four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer and Other. It markets its domestic products and services through independent agents and brokers in the United States, and conducts business internationally through a subsidiary, Chaucer Holdings Limited, which operates through the Society and Corporation of Lloyd’s (Lloyd’s).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Insurance Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Insurance Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.