Hang Seng Bank Ltd. (HSNGY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hang Seng Bank Ltd. (NASDAQ:HSNGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Shares of Hang Seng Bank (NASDAQ:HSNGY) traded down 0.64% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,114 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion and a PE ratio of 18.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average of $19.41. Hang Seng Bank has a one year low of $16.44 and a one year high of $21.09.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited (the Bank) is engaged in retail banking and wealth management, commercial banking, global banking and markets, and private banking. The Bank also offers a range of renminbi services. The Bank’s segments include Retail Banking and Wealth Management (RBWM), Commercial Banking (CMB), Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

