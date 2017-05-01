Hammerson plc’s (HMSO) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) in a research note released on Tuesday, April 18th. The firm currently has a GBX 615 ($7.94) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC Holdings plc reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 658 ($8.50) price objective on shares of Hammerson plc in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays PLC reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.62) price objective on shares of Hammerson plc in a report on Friday, January 13th. Beaufort Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Hammerson plc in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.10) price objective on shares of Hammerson plc in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.36) price objective on shares of Hammerson plc in a report on Monday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 594.79 ($7.68).

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) traded down 1.4262% during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 587.9408. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 4.66 billion. Hammerson plc has a 1-year low of GBX 400.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 606.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 581.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 564.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a GBX 13.90 ($0.18) dividend. This is a positive change from Hammerson plc’s previous dividend of $10.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th.

About Hammerson plc

Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. The Company’s segments include United Kingdom, France and Ireland. The Company’s portfolio includes investments in approximately 20 prime shopping centers in the United Kingdom, France and Ireland, over 20 convenient retail parks in the United Kingdom and approximately 20 premium outlets across Europe.

