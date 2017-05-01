Hallador Energy (HNRG) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.30

News articles about Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) have trended positive on Monday, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hallador Energy earned a daily sentiment score of 0.30 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave headlines about the energy company an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) opened at 6.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average is $8.69. Hallador Energy has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.77 million, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of -0.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. Hallador Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HNRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. FBR & Co reduced their price target on shares of Hallador Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/hallador-energy-hnrg-receives-daily-media-impact-rating-of-0-30-updated.html.

In other Hallador Energy news, CFO Lawrence D. Martin sold 3,583 shares of Hallador Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $26,514.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company is an oil and gas exploration company focused on developing coal reserves in the Illinois Basin. The Company, through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, is engaged in coal mining in the state of Indiana serving the electric power generation industry. Its projects include Carlisle Mine, Ace in the Hole Mine, Oaktown 1 Mine, Oaktown 2 Mine and Bulldog Mine.

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.