H & R Block’s (HRB) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential downside of 31.42% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Unveils Tax Reform Plan Prioritizing Simplification A few hours after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House chief economic advisor Gary Cohn outlined the elements of the Trump Administration’s new tax reform plan – a proposal that prioritizes tax simplification that threatens to undermine the business models of tax preparation firms, in our view – H&R Block (HRB) yesterday after the market close reported its preliminary results for the full 2017 tax season.   HRB’s report was somewhat promising on the surface insofar as its total 2017 tax season return volume was down by just 0.1%, significantly less than the declines that the company had posted during each of the past four years. Management emphasized that the results implied that HRB had enjoyed market-share gains during the season given the IRS’s reported decline of 0.3%.   HRB’s assisted return volume declined by 2.5% during the season while its online, do-it-yourself (DIY) return volume increased by 6.8%. HRB stated that it expects to report an EBITDA margin of approximately 28% when it releases its 1Q17 and FY17 results on June 13. That margin would be slightly above our original estimate of 27.8%.””

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HRB. Zacks Investment Research raised H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Shares of H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) opened at 24.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.76. H & R Block has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $24.95.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. H & R Block had a negative return on equity of 115.26% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm earned $452 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that H & R Block will post $1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in H & R Block by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 6,294,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,722,000 after buying an additional 93,939 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in H & R Block by 245.8% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,593,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,880,000 after buying an additional 1,132,446 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in H & R Block by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 600,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in H & R Block by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,656,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,657,000 after buying an additional 117,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in H & R Block by 29.1% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 327,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after buying an additional 73,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc (H&R Block), through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation and other services. The Company provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia and their respective territories.

