H. Lundbeck A/S- (HLUYY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Group LLC

H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTC:HLUYY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Group LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 12th, StockTargetPrices.com reports.

Shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTC:HLUYY) traded up 1.87% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.18. 1,289 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.42 and its 200-day moving average is $41.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.03. H. Lundbeck A/S- has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $52.38.

About H. Lundbeck A/S-

H Lundbeck A/S is a Denmark-based company active in the pharmaceuticals industry. It is engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of brain disorders, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Bipolar disorder, depression, epilepsy, Huntington’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and schizophrenia.

