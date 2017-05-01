Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) Shares Bought by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,727 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $4,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the third quarter valued at about $141,935,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,772,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,641,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,908,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $98,838,000 after buying an additional 871,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 185.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,078,002 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,509,000 after buying an additional 700,222 shares in the last quarter. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) opened at 45.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.12 and its 200-day moving average is $41.28. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $47.42.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business earned $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post $2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.26%.

RCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

Rogers Communications Inc is a communications and media company. The Company provides wireless communications services, and cable television, Internet, information technology (IT) and telephony services to consumers and businesses. Its segments include Wireless, Cable, Business Solutions and Media. The Wireless segment is engaged in wireless telecommunications operations for Canadian consumers and businesses.

