Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Raises Stake in J M Smucker Co (SJM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 59.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) opened at 126.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.47 and its 200 day moving average is $132.05. J M Smucker Co has a 12 month low of $122.05 and a 12 month high of $157.31.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post $7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is 48.86%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of J M Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.91.

In other J M Smucker news, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.87 per share, with a total value of $419,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $419,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company is a manufacturer and marketer of branded food and beverage products and pet food and pet snacks in North America. The Company’s segments include U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Foodservice. The Company’s U.S. retail market segments consist of the sale of branded food products to consumers through retail outlets in North America.

