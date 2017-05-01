T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) Shares Bought by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at about $120,895,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,733,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,108,811,000 after buying an additional 1,630,497 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,874,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2,423.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 599,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,160,000 after buying an additional 576,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 51.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,379,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,713,000 after buying an additional 471,401 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) opened at 70.89 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a one year low of $62.97 and a one year high of $78.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.99.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 28.28%. The company earned $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post $5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 46.06%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Argus downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.45.

In other news, Director Anne M. Whittemore sold 8,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $591,312.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,755.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company. The Company provides global investment management services through its subsidiaries to investors across the world. The Company provides an array of Company sponsored the United States mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries and retirement plan sponsors.

