Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GWRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded Guidewire Software from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.86.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) opened at 61.49 on Tuesday. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $49.18 and a 52-week high of $64.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.72.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $115.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post $0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Priscilla Hung sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total transaction of $51,454.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,454.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Ryu sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $822,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,053.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,861 shares of company stock valued at $4,584,504.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 14.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc is a provider of software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers. The Company’s software serves as a technology platform for P&C insurance carriers. The Company’s InsurancePlatform consists of three elements: core transaction processing, data management and analytics, and digital engagement.

