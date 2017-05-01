Guggenheim Downgrades Rite Aid Co. (RAD) to Neutral

Guggenheim lowered shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RAD. Mizuho reissued a positive rating and set a $6.75 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rite Aid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Vetr downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $6.58 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) traded down 1.50% on Tuesday, reaching $3.94. 1,458,528 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 985.00 and a beta of 1.89. Rite Aid has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $8.77.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Rite Aid during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in Rite Aid by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Rite Aid by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Rite Aid by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Rite Aid by 2.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation is a retail drugstore chain. The Company’s segments include Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Company operates under The Rite Aid name. It operates approximately 4,560 stores in over 30 states across the country and in the District of Columbia. The Company’s Retail Pharmacy segment consists of Rite Aid stores, RediClinic and Health Dialog.

