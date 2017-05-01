Sohu.com Inc (SOHU) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Sohu.com Inc (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 78.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,896 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Sohu.com worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Sohu.com by 78.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sohu.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sohu.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sohu.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its stake in Sohu.com by 20.4% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 54,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sohu.com Inc (NASDAQ:SOHU) opened at 38.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.60. Sohu.com Inc has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $45.84. The stock’s market cap is $1.51 billion.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $0.12. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.13%. The business earned $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sohu.com Inc will post ($6.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SOHU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Brean Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sohu.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of Sohu.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Sohu.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.65.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Inc (Sohu) is an online media, search and game service company, which is engaged in providing online products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC). The Company operates through three segments: the Sohu segment; the Sogou segment, and the Changyou segment.

