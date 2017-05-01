SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) Stake Cut by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 24.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 33,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) traded down 2.07% during trading on Friday, reaching $17.53. The company had a trading volume of 953,082 shares. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.57. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.50 billion.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business earned $267.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.46 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post $0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SEAS. FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays PLC boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.78.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a theme park and entertainment company. The Company owns or licenses a portfolio of brands, including SeaWorld, Sea Rescue and Busch Gardens. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had a diversified portfolio of 12 destination and regional theme parks that are located across the United States.

