Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $233,000 in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BJ's Restaurants by 45.5% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in BJ's Restaurants by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BJ's Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in BJ's Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in BJ's Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) opened at 45.10 on Monday. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.24 and a 12-month high of $47.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day moving average is $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $985.80 million, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.90.

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $257.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.66 million. BJ's Restaurants had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BJ's Restaurants, Inc. will post $1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BJ's Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of BJ's Restaurants in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BJ's Restaurants in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of BJ's Restaurants in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ's Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

In other BJ's Restaurants news, insider Alex Puchner sold 5,000 shares of BJ's Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Walsh sold 29,966 shares of BJ's Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $1,112,637.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ's Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates restaurants. The Company segment includes casual dining company-owned restaurants. Each of its restaurants is operated either as a BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, a BJ’s Restaurant & Brewery, a BJ’s Pizza & Grill or a BJ’s Grill restaurant. The Company’s restaurants offer craft beers and other beers, as well as a selection of appetizers, entrees, pastas, burgers and sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts, including its warm pizza cookie dessert, the Pizookie.

