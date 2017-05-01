Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $227,000 in Pinnacle Entertainment Inc (PNK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PNK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $5,993,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,488,000 after buying an additional 34,806 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $1,489,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $2,523,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pinnacle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PNK) opened at 20.57 on Monday. Pinnacle Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $21.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average is $15.70. The company’s market cap is $1.15 billion.

Pinnacle Entertainment (NASDAQ:PNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $637.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.85 million. Pinnacle Entertainment had a negative net margin of 20.10% and a negative return on equity of 415.78%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Entertainment Inc will post $0.68 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/guggenheim-capital-llc-invests-227000-in-pinnacle-entertainment-inc-pnk.html.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNK shares. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Entertainment from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Pinnacle Entertainment in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

About Pinnacle Entertainment

Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc is an owner, operator and developer of casinos and related hospitality and entertainment businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Midwest, South and West. The Company’s Midwest segment includes Ameristar Council Bluffs, Ameristar East Chicago, Ameristar Kansas City, Ameristar St.

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Entertainment Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Entertainment Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.