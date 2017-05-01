Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $227,000 in Pinnacle Entertainment Inc (PNK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PNK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $5,993,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,488,000 after buying an additional 34,806 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $1,489,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $2,523,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Pinnacle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PNK) opened at 20.57 on Monday. Pinnacle Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $21.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average is $15.70. The company’s market cap is $1.15 billion.
Pinnacle Entertainment (NASDAQ:PNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $637.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.85 million. Pinnacle Entertainment had a negative net margin of 20.10% and a negative return on equity of 415.78%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Entertainment Inc will post $0.68 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNK shares. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Entertainment from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Pinnacle Entertainment in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.
About Pinnacle Entertainment
Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc is an owner, operator and developer of casinos and related hospitality and entertainment businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Midwest, South and West. The Company’s Midwest segment includes Ameristar Council Bluffs, Ameristar East Chicago, Ameristar Kansas City, Ameristar St.
