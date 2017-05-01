Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stake in Telefonica S.A. (TEF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Telefonica were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefonica by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Telefonica by 3.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of Telefonica by 4.6% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 58,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Telefonica by 31.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Telefonica by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) traded down 0.36% during trading on Friday, reaching $11.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,269,459 shares. Telefonica S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEF. Deutsche Bank AG raised Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $11.40 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America Corp upgraded Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefonica from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.54.

About Telefonica

Telefonica, SA is an integrated and diversified telecommunications group operating in Europe and Latin America. The Company’s services and products include Mobile business, Fixed-line telephony business and Digital services. Its segments include Telefonica Spain, Telefonica Brazil, Telefonica Germany, Telefonica United Kingdom and Telefonica Hispanoamerica (formed by the Company’s operators in Argentina, Chile, Peru, Colombia, Mexico, Venezuela and Central America, Ecuador and Uruguay).

