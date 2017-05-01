Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.083 Million Position in NetGear, Inc. (NTGR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of NetGear worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NetGear by 0.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NetGear by 0.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetGear by 0.6% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of NetGear by 1.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NetGear by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) traded up 1.62% during trading on Friday, hitting $47.15. The stock had a trading volume of 750,953 shares. NetGear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.20 and a 52-week high of $60.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average of $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.62.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $323.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.48 million. NetGear had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetGear, Inc. will post $2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Off Wall Street reissued a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of NetGear in a report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NetGear in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on NetGear in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.79.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $39,721.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,846.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 1,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $110,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,141 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,681.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,698 shares of company stock worth $3,203,151. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops and markets networking solutions and smart connected products for consumers, businesses and service providers. The Company’s product line consists of devices, such as network attached storage, Internet protocol (IP) security cameras, and home automation devices and services.

