Piper Jaffray Companies Initiates Coverage on Guaranty Bancorp (GBNK)

Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) in a report published on Thursday, April 13th. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Guaranty Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, FIG Partners lowered shares of Guaranty Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Shares of Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) traded up 1.39% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.50. 139,098 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.58 million, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.12. Guaranty Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $27.30.

Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.80 million. Guaranty Bancorp had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Guaranty Bancorp will post $1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael B. Hobbs sold 6,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $158,956.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,952.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher G. Treece sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $73,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,028 shares of company stock valued at $483,397. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in Guaranty Bancorp by 13.1% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 11,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Guaranty Bancorp by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Guaranty Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancorp Company Profile

Guaranty Bancorp is the bank holding for Guaranty Bank and Trust Company (the Bank). The Company’s segment is banking. The Company operates approximately 30 branches and over two investment management firms, including Private Capital Management LLC (PCM) and Cherry Hills Investment Advisors Inc (CHIA), in Colorado through the Bank.

