Analysts Set GTT Communications Inc (GTT) PT at $34.17

Shares of GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.17.

GTT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of GTT Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of GTT Communications in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of GTT Communications in a report on Saturday, March 11th.

In other GTT Communications news, Director Elizabeth Satin purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $291,844. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Calder sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,180,536 shares in the company, valued at $32,606,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $872,950 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTT. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GTT Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 36.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in GTT Communications during the first quarter valued at about $665,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GTT Communications during the third quarter valued at about $819,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in GTT Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 42,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Analysts Set GTT Communications Inc (GTT) PT at $34.17” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/gtt-communications-inc-gtt-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-buy-from-brokerages-updated.html.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) opened at 27.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 196.43 and a beta of 1.70. GTT Communications has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $29.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average is $26.02.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The company earned $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.24 million. GTT Communications had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that GTT Communications will post $0.06 EPS for the current year.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to a range of clients. The Company offers a portfolio of global communications services, wide area network (WAN) services; Internet services; managed network and security services, and voice and unified communication services. It provides Layer 2 (Ethernet) and Layer 3 (multiprotocol label switching (MPLS)) WAN solutions for multinational clients.

Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.