GrubHub Inc (GRUB) Rating Increased to Outperform at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. upgraded shares of GrubHub Inc (NASDAQ:GRUB) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, April 12th. The firm currently has $42.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GRUB. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut GrubHub from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GrubHub from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.24.

Shares of GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) opened at 42.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.23. GrubHub has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $45.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.12.

GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $156.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GrubHub will post $1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GrubHub news, SVP Stanley Chia sold 12,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $491,217.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $122,933.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,259.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,130.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRUB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GrubHub during the fourth quarter worth about $146,889,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of GrubHub by 3,273.0% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 947,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,751,000 after buying an additional 919,832 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of GrubHub during the third quarter worth about $15,533,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GrubHub during the fourth quarter worth about $12,089,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of GrubHub by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,130,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,878,000 after buying an additional 242,368 shares during the period.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders. Its products include Grubhub and Seamless Mobile Applications and Mobile Website, Grubhub and Seamless Websites, Corporate Program, Delivery, Allmenus and MenuPages, Grubhub for Restaurants, and Restaurant Websites.

