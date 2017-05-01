GrubHub Inc (GRUB) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.

GrubHub Inc (NASDAQ:GRUB) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GRUB. Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Roth Capital set a $45.00 price objective on GrubHub and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on GrubHub from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on GrubHub from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GrubHub from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.24.

Shares of GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) traded down 0.21% on Friday, hitting $42.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,110,626 shares. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion and a PE ratio of 64.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.59 and a 200 day moving average of $37.23. GrubHub has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $45.09.

GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The business earned $156.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that GrubHub will post $1.09 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “GrubHub Inc (GRUB) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/grubhub-inc-grub-price-target-increased-to-48-00-by-analysts-at-oppenheimer-holdings-inc.html.

In other news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $219,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 5,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $221,262.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,432.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,130 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in GrubHub during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in GrubHub during the first quarter valued at $234,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GrubHub by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in GrubHub during the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in GrubHub during the fourth quarter valued at $357,000.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders. Its products include Grubhub and Seamless Mobile Applications and Mobile Website, Grubhub and Seamless Websites, Corporate Program, Delivery, Allmenus and MenuPages, Grubhub for Restaurants, and Restaurant Websites.

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.