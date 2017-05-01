GrubHub Inc (GRUB) Announces Earnings Results

GrubHub Inc (NASDAQ:GRUB) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $156.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.97 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Shares of GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) traded down 0.19% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.90. 1,291,669 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.23. GrubHub has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $45.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a PE ratio of 65.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. raised their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays PLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.24.

In other news, SVP Margo Drucker sold 1,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total value of $73,242.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,847.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $219,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,883 shares of company stock worth $1,828,130 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the third quarter worth about $264,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GrubHub by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders. Its products include Grubhub and Seamless Mobile Applications and Mobile Website, Grubhub and Seamless Websites, Corporate Program, Delivery, Allmenus and MenuPages, Grubhub for Restaurants, and Restaurant Websites.

