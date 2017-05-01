Cwm LLC Has $3.805 Million Position in Groupon Inc (GRPN)

CWM LLC decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 968,255 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 74,300 shares during the period. CWM LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Groupon worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Groupon by 44.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,461,022 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $38,425,000 after buying an additional 2,299,150 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Groupon by 81.1% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,108,667 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $36,609,000 after buying an additional 3,183,938 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Groupon by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,593,331 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $21,890,000 after buying an additional 386,179 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new position in Groupon during the third quarter valued at about $30,647,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Groupon by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 4,261,167 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after buying an additional 213,139 shares in the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) opened at 3.92 on Monday. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.21 billion. Groupon Inc has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $5.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.95.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The coupon company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business earned $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.17 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 29.46% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Groupon Inc will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Groupon in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Groupon in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Groupon in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on Groupon from $5.75 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.97.

In other Groupon news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 194,775 shares in the company, valued at $779,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Barris sold 93,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $400,303.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,091.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 311,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,325. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces around the world that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount. The Company operates through three segments: North America, which represents the United States and Canada; EMEA, which consists of Europe, and the Middle East and Africa, and the remainder of its international operations (Rest of World).

