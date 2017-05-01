Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. CL King cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc began coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 42,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) opened at 68.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.81 and its 200 day moving average is $73.23. Group 1 Automotive has a one year low of $47.31 and a one year high of $83.18.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.17. The firm earned $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive will post $7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc is an operator in the automotive retail industry. The Company, through its dealerships, sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

