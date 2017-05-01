Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Has $2,274,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. continued to hold its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,040 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises about 0.5% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.3% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.5% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the third quarter. Tarbox Group Inc. now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.1% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) opened at 82.06 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Co has a one year low of $64.18 and a one year high of $86.72. The company has a market capitalization of $86.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.96 and a 200-day moving average of $77.93.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Co will post $4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.56.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Derica W. Rice sold 11,162 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $861,036.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,508,293.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $17,780,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,690,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,570,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 688,162 shares of company stock worth $55,440,777. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

