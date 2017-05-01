Greenhill & Co.’s (GHL) Sell Rating Reiterated at Nomura

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by analysts at Nomura in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Nomura’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 17.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GHL. Instinet cut shares of Greenhill & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut shares of Greenhill & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenhill & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Greenhill & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Greenhill & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of Greenhill & Co. (NYSE:GHL) opened at 25.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $748.22 million, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.32. Greenhill & Co. has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $32.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average is $27.59.

Greenhill & Co. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.76 million. Greenhill & Co. had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co. will post $1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Greenhill & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 94.24%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Greenhill & Co.’s (GHL) Sell Rating Reiterated at Nomura” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/greenhill-co-s-ghl-sell-rating-reiterated-at-nomura.html.

In other news, President David Wyles sold 52,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $1,559,965.92. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 29,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,903.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHL. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Greenhill & Co. by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,658,000 after buying an additional 14,585 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $338,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Greenhill & Co. by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,005,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,266,000 after buying an additional 146,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Greenhill & Co. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenhill & Co.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an investment bank. The Company provides financial and strategic advice on domestic and cross-border mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, capital raising and other transactions to a diverse client base, including corporations, partnerships, institutions and governments globally.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.