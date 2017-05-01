Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) Announces Earnings Results

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Greenhill & Co. had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Greenhill & Co. (NYSE:GHL) traded down 0.20% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.25. 742,260 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.68. Greenhill & Co. has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $32.45. The firm has a market cap of $746.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Greenhill & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 94.24%.

In other Greenhill & Co. news, President David Wyles sold 52,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $1,559,965.92. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 29,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,903.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co. by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,005,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,266,000 after buying an additional 146,986 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co. by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,027,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,465,000 after buying an additional 206,284 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co. by 19.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 898,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,324,000 after buying an additional 148,239 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co. by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,276,000 after buying an additional 37,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co. by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 685,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,084,000 after buying an additional 30,553 shares in the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GHL shares. Nomura lowered shares of Greenhill & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Instinet lowered shares of Greenhill & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered shares of Greenhill & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

About Greenhill & Co.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an investment bank. The Company provides financial and strategic advice on domestic and cross-border mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, capital raising and other transactions to a diverse client base, including corporations, partnerships, institutions and governments globally.

