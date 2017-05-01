Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) Stake Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.58% of Greenbrier Companies worth $7,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Irving Magee Investment Management boosted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 35.5% in the third quarter. Irving Magee Investment Management now owns 127,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 33,450 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 1,517.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 175,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after buying an additional 164,184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 705,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,893,000 after buying an additional 44,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,319,000 after buying an additional 63,528 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) opened at 43.45 on Monday. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day moving average is $41.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 2.13.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $566.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.48 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post $3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GBX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. CLSA cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen and Company lifted their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America Corp raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.65.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $149,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,592.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alejandro Centurion sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $384,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,796.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,128 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,586. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe; a manufacturer and marketer of marine barges in North America; a provider of wheel services, parts, leasing and other services to the railroad and related transportation industries in North America, and a provider of railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership.

