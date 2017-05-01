Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Green Plains Inc (GPRE) to Sell

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Inc. is vertically integrated producer, marketer and distributer of ethanol. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Corn Oil Production, Agribusiness, and Marketing and Distribution. It produces ethanol and co-products, such as wet, modified wet or dried distillers grains, as well as extracts non-edible corn oil. The company is also involved in buying and selling bulk grain primarily corn and soybeans. Green Plains Inc., formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc., is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG cut their target price on shares of Green Plains from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $33.00 target price on shares of Green Plains and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) traded down 1.52% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.65. 1,169,178 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.80 million, a P/E ratio of 81.47 and a beta of 1.33. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $29.85.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $932.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,000 million. Green Plains had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 1.12%. Green Plains’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Green Plains will post $1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michelle Mapes sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,387. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Peterson sold 78,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $1,990,631.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,109.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Green Plains by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains during the third quarter valued at $139,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Green Plains by 1.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Blue Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains during the third quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc is an ethanol producer. The Company owns and operates assets throughout the ethanol value chain, including upstream, with grain handling and storage through its ethanol production facilities, and downstream, with marketing and distribution services. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Food Ingredients, and Partnership.

