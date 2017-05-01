Green Brick Partners (GRBK) Earning Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) has trended positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Green Brick Partners earned a daily sentiment score of 0.49 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) opened at 10.30 on Monday. Green Brick Partners has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $504.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 2.11.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm earned $119.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Green Brick Partners will post $0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Blake acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,227.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,405.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc, formerly BioFuel Energy Corp., is a real estate operator. The Company is involved in the purchase and development of land for residential use, construction lending and home building operations. The Company operates through two segments: land development and homebuilding services.

