Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company which owned directly all of the stock of Great Southern Bank and other non-banking subsidiaries. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a neutral rating on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) traded up 1.60% on Tuesday, hitting $50.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,419 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $713.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.10. Great Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $34.48 and a one year high of $56.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.51.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business earned $46.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.74 million. On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will post $3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director William V. Turner sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $90,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,596,391.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas W. Marrs sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $33,056.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,561.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,819 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,459 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSBC. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 8,532 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 67,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 13,999 shares in the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, a financial holding company and the parent of Great Southern Bank (the Bank). Through the Bank and subsidiaries of the Bank, the Company offers insurance, travel, investment and related services. The Bank makes long-term, fixed-rate residential real estate loans.

