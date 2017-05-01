Great Portland Estates PLC (GPOR) Receives GBX 687.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Great Portland Estates PLC (LON:GPOR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 687.93 ($8.88).

Several research analysts recently commented on GPOR shares. Numis Securities Ltd raised their price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates PLC from GBX 700 ($9.04) to GBX 737 ($9.52) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.36) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates PLC in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.68) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates PLC in a report on Friday, January 27th. HSBC Holdings plc cut their price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates PLC from GBX 664 ($8.57) to GBX 657 ($8.48) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates PLC from GBX 620 ($8.01) to GBX 625 ($8.07) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

In other news, insider Wendy Becker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 645 ($8.33) per share, for a total transaction of £64,500 ($83,279.54). Insiders acquired a total of 10,047 shares of company stock worth $6,480,339 over the last quarter.

Great Portland Estates PLC (LON:GPOR) traded down 1.424501% during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 698.690857. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 659.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 637.53. Great Portland Estates PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 534.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 806.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 2.39 billion.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a GBX 32.15 ($0.42) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Great Portland Estates PLC’s previous dividend of $3.70.

Great Portland Estates PLC Company Profile

Great Portland Estates plc (GPE) is a property investment and development company. The Company holds office, retail and residential properties in central London. GPE’s properties have tenants from various industry sectors, such as retailers and leisure, technology, media and telecoms, professional services, banking and finance, corporate and Government.

