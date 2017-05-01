MGIC Investment Corp. (MTG) is Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 390,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,567 shares during the period. MGIC Investment Corp. accounts for about 3.1% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. owned about 0.11% of MGIC Investment Corp. worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. by 3.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) opened at 10.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $11.35.

MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The business earned $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.97 million. MGIC Investment Corp. had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 32.24%. MGIC Investment Corp.’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Corp. will post $1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTG shares. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of MGIC Investment Corp. in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment Corp. in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of MGIC Investment Corp. in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. FBR & Co boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment Corp. from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MGIC Investment Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGIC Investment Corp. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.55.

MGIC Investment Corp. Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services. The Company provides mortgage insurance to lenders throughout the United States and to government-sponsored entities to protect against loss from defaults on low down payment residential mortgage loans.

