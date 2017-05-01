E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (DD) Position Held by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management maintained its stake in shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (NYSE:DD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in E I Du Pont De Nemours And were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DD. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 3.3% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 313,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,010,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 80,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its position in shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 1.6% in the third quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 29,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 304,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,372,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (NYSE:DD) opened at 79.75 on Monday. E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co has a 1-year low of $61.12 and a 1-year high of $82.37. The company has a market capitalization of $69.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.28.

E I Du Pont De Nemours And (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.26. E I Du Pont De Nemours And had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. E I Du Pont De Nemours And’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co will post $3.80 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. E I Du Pont De Nemours And’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

DD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Group LLC raised shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Argus lowered shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.20 to $77.70 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group AG boosted their price objective on shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. E I Du Pont De Nemours And currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.56.

In other E I Du Pont De Nemours And news, insider Nicholas C. Fanandakis sold 44,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $3,680,295.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

E I Du Pont De Nemours And Company Profile

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company is a science and technology-based company. It operates through six segments: Agriculture, Electronics & Communications (E&C), Industrial Biosciences, Nutrition & Health, Performance Materials and Protection Solutions. Its Agriculture segment includes products, such as corn hybrids and soybean varieties, herbicides, fungicides and insecticides.

