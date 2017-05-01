Granite Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc (OMED)

Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OMED) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 214,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 30,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,406,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 217,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OMED) traded down 0.888% on Monday, hitting $3.905. 60,559 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s market cap is $146.04 million. Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $15.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.39.

Oncomed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.08. The company earned $6.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 million. Oncomed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 409.54% and a negative return on equity of 1,307.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc will post ($1.97) earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/granite-investment-partners-llc-takes-position-in-oncomed-pharmaceuticals-inc-omed.html.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Leerink Swann boosted their price target on shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. lowered shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $20.00 price target on shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.44.

In other news, SVP Alicia J. Hager sold 4,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $39,102.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 6,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $58,645.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,543 shares of company stock valued at $149,880. Company insiders own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

About Oncomed Pharmaceuticals

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc (OncoMed) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address the fundamental biology driving cancer’s growth, resistance, recurrence and metastasis. The Company’s therapeutic candidates and preclinical programs include Demcizumab (Anti-DLL4, OMP-21M18), Tarextumab (Anti-Notch2/3, OMP-59R5), Vantictumab (anti-Fzd7, OMP-18R5), Ipafricept (Fzd8-Fc, OMP-54F28), Brontictuzumab (Anti-Notch1, OMP-52M51), Navicixizumab (Anti-DLL4/VEGF Bispecific, OMP-305B83), Anti-RSPO3 (OMP-131R10), Anti-TIGIT (OMP-313M32) and GITRL-Fc trimer (OMP-336B11).

Receive News & Ratings for Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.