Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $341,000 Stake in Kellogg Company (K)

Granite Investment Partners LLC held its position in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Kellogg Company were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in Kellogg Company by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 9,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg Company by 1.8% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellogg Company during the third quarter valued at about $325,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Kellogg Company by 1.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg Company by 13.9% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) traded down 0.17% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.88. 587,367 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 0.53. Kellogg Company has a 1-year low of $70.57 and a 1-year high of $87.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.88 and a 200-day moving average of $73.46.

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Kellogg Company had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 66.33%. The company earned $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kellogg Company will post $3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Kellogg Company’s dividend payout ratio is 106.67%.

K has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kellogg Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kellogg Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg Company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Kellogg Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.22.

About Kellogg Company

Kellogg Company is a manufacturer and marketer of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The Company’s principal products are ready-to-eat cereals and convenience foods, such as cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, fruit-flavored snacks, frozen waffles and veggie foods.

