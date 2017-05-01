Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, “Granite Construction, Inc. is a diversified heavy civil constractor and construction materials producer. The Company concentrates on ifrastructure projects including roads, bridges, dams, tunnels, canals and rapid transit facilities. The Company also manufactures asphalt, concrete base rock and other construction materials. The Company has offices in Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Texas, Georgia and California. “

GVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. MKM Partners restated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Granite Construction in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Cowen and Company restated an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Griffin Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Granite Construction in a research report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Granite Construction in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Granite Construction in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.75.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) opened at 52.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 1.47. Granite Construction has a 52-week low of $40.16 and a 52-week high of $62.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average of $53.23.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.18. The company earned $666.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.85 million. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Granite Construction will post $2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

In other news, insider Laurel J. Krzeminski sold 3,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $159,049.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,854 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,733.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 53.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 441,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,183,000 after buying an additional 153,768 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 1.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 29.1% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 287,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,442,000 after buying an additional 64,885 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 0.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,075,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 39.7% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 510,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,597,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated is a heavy civil contractor and construction materials producer in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Construction, Large Project Construction and Construction Materials. The Company operates across the nation, serving both public and private sector clients.

