Graham Holdings (GHC) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.12

Media headlines about Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Graham Holdings earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 83 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) traded up 0.86% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $606.85. 12,474 shares of the company were exchanged. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $440.55 and a 52 week high of $615.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $591.74 and a 200 day moving average of $529.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. Graham Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.90%.

About Graham Holdings

Graham Holdings Company, formerly The Washington Post Company, is a diversified education and media company whose principal operations include educational services, television broadcasting, cable television systems, and online, print and local TV news. The Company owns Kaplan, a provider of educational services to individuals, schools and businesses, serving over one million students annually with operations in more than 30 countries.

