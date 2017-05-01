Graeme Pitkethly Acquires 3 Shares of Unilever plc (ULVR) Stock

Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) insider Graeme Pitkethly bought 3 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,023 ($51.94) per share, with a total value of £120.69 ($155.83).

On Wednesday, March 8th, Graeme Pitkethly bought 3 shares of Unilever plc stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,917 ($50.57) per share, with a total value of £117.51 ($151.72).

On Wednesday, February 8th, Graeme Pitkethly bought 4 shares of Unilever plc stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,309 ($42.72) per share, with a total value of £132.36 ($170.90).

Shares of Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) traded up 0.088% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 3971.722. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,004.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,522.56. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 112.78 billion. Unilever plc has a one year low of GBX 3,019.00 and a one year high of GBX 4,088.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a GBX 30.21 ($0.39) dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever plc’s previous dividend of $27.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ULVR. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,360 ($56.29) target price on shares of Unilever plc in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Unilever plc from GBX 4,300 ($55.52) to GBX 4,850 ($62.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,870 ($49.97) price objective on shares of Unilever plc in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Unilever plc from GBX 3,800 ($49.06) to GBX 3,950 ($51.00) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, S&P Global raised their price objective on Unilever plc from GBX 3,400 ($43.90) to GBX 3,750 ($48.42) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unilever plc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,072.52 ($52.58).

Unilever plc Company Profile

Unilever PLC is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

