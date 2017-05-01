Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q4 2017 earnings per share estimates for Graco in a research note issued on Friday. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.98. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Graco’s Q2 2018 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. Graco had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm earned $340.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/graco-inc-ggg-to-post-q4-2017-earnings-of-1-05-per-share-seaport-global-securities-forecasts.html.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Graco from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Graco from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wunderlich downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG) opened at 107.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.66. Graco has a 12-month low of $69.33 and a 12-month high of $108.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 100.61 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.82%.

In related news, VP David M. Lowe sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $2,004,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,985,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Park Gallivan sold 13,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,219,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,314,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 521,141 shares of company stock valued at $6,079,043. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mairs & Power INC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 11.1% in the third quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 3,265,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,653,000 after buying an additional 325,193 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,769,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,143,000 after buying an additional 148,123 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,505,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,161,000 after buying an additional 272,735 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,664,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,140,000 after buying an additional 12,496 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,350,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,191,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. The Company specializes in equipment for applications that involve materials with viscosities, materials with abrasive or corrosive properties, and multiple-component materials that require ratio control.

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.