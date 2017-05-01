Government Properties Income Trust (GOV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV) traded up 0.28% on Monday, hitting $21.38. 473,797 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.04. Government Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $24.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average is $19.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Government Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is -76.11%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Government Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Government Properties Income Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in Government Properties Income Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 54,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in Government Properties Income Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 45,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Government Properties Income Trust by 91.1% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 765,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,316,000 after buying an additional 365,027 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Government Properties Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Government Properties Income Trust by 152.2% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 34,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Government Properties Income Trust

Government Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through two segments: ownership of properties that are primarily leased to government tenants and its equity method investment in Select Income REIT (SIR). The Company’s properties are located in areas, including Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey and New Mexico.

