Vetr Inc. Upgrades GoPro Inc (GPRO) to Strong-Buy

Vetr upgraded shares of GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday, April 14th. The brokerage currently has $9.67 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Dougherty & Co reissued a sell rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised GoPro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 price objective on GoPro and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of GoPro in a report on Sunday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoPro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) opened at 8.25 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.18 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79. GoPro has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $17.68.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 44.14% and a negative net margin of 35.35%. The firm had revenue of $218.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GoPro will post ($0.09) EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony John Bates sold 41,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total transaction of $336,420.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,573.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sharon S. Zezima sold 6,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $57,680.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 70,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,263.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,668 shares of company stock valued at $738,432. 28.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of GoPro by 1,869.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 831,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,867,000 after buying an additional 789,138 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GoPro by 234.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,091,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,209,000 after buying an additional 765,645 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GoPro by 53.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,621,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,041,000 after buying an additional 566,346 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of GoPro by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 726,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after buying an additional 471,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of GoPro by 17.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,557,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,661,000 after buying an additional 380,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc (GoPro) produces cameras and mountable and wearable accessories. The Company’s product offerings include HERO5, which is a line of cloud-connected cameras featuring image stabilization, telemetry, cloud connectivity and voice control; GoPro Plus, which is a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit and share content; Quik, which is a mobile editing application that creates edits on a smartphone; Capture, which is a mobile application that allows users to preview and play back shots, control their GoPro cameras and share content on the fly using their smartphones; Karma, which is its compact and foldable drone and versatile stabilization solution that includes the Karma controller, and camera stabilizer, and it all fits in a custom backpack, and Karma Grip, which is a handheld, body-mountable camera stabilizer.

