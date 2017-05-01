GoPro Inc (GPRO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.23 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 44.14% and a negative net margin of 35.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) traded up 3.27% during trading on Monday, reaching $8.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,031,148 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79. The company’s market capitalization is $1.22 billion. GoPro has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $17.68.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GPRO shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on GoPro to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wedbush set a $9.00 price objective on GoPro and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of GoPro in a report on Sunday, March 19th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a “” rating on shares of GoPro in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoPro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

In other news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 5,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $52,992.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony John Bates sold 41,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total value of $336,420.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,573.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,668 shares of company stock worth $738,432. Insiders own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in GoPro during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in GoPro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Allianz Asset Management AG acquired a new position in GoPro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GoPro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in GoPro by 15.2% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoPro, Inc (GoPro) produces cameras and mountable and wearable accessories. The Company’s product offerings include HERO5, which is a line of cloud-connected cameras featuring image stabilization, telemetry, cloud connectivity and voice control; GoPro Plus, which is a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit and share content; Quik, which is a mobile editing application that creates edits on a smartphone; Capture, which is a mobile application that allows users to preview and play back shots, control their GoPro cameras and share content on the fly using their smartphones; Karma, which is its compact and foldable drone and versatile stabilization solution that includes the Karma controller, and camera stabilizer, and it all fits in a custom backpack, and Karma Grip, which is a handheld, body-mountable camera stabilizer.

